Anne Burroughs Zimmerman, of Moyie, British Columbia, died on May 24, 2022, after a short and brave struggle with cancer.
She grew up on a small farm in Alstead, daughter of Walter R. and Mary (Chase) Burroughs. Anne attended the East Alstead one-room school, later graduating from Vilas High School in 1957. In her school years, she was known for her fearlessness, enjoying bareback riding, skating on Lake Warren, exploring the woods, and climbing trees and roofs of buildings with her cousin, Ellen Chase.
She married Gerald (Jerry) Bacon, with whom she had two children, Charles and Diana. Still fearless, she once helped Jerry shingle the roof of Chase’s Mill in freezing rain — they needed to hurry so as not to miss the last day of deer season!
After that marriage ended, Anne and her children headed to Idaho for a fresh start. She later married Joe Pique and moved to Moyie, British Columbia.
After Joe’s death in 2011, Anne maintained their farm in Moyie with the help of her son, Charlie. This including haying 400 acres (“We’re almost done,” she said last year. “Only 500 more bales to go!”), contending with bears, and caring for chickens, dogs and her beloved horses. Anne was never without animals, especially horses. With the move to Moyie, she developed her riding skills to include dressage, barrel racing and more.
Second only to her love of horses was her appreciation of hunting and shooting sports. Starting with marksmanship training in high school, Anne excelled in Rifle Silhouette Shooting at Provincial and National Championships in Canada.
After Joe’s death, Anne embarked on the greatest adventures of her life, joining up with longtime friend and later husband, Jim Zimmerman. Jim and Anne had a love story for the ages and embarked on a 10-year spree of nonstop adventure. International travel, shooting, motorcycle riding and hiking were all part of the great adventure that continued to her last breath on May 24, 2022.
After receiving a diagnosis of terminal cancer, Anne, always competitive, had one final ambition: to participate in one more bullseye match. Jim took her to the shooting range where she beat all the competition.
Anne is survived by her son Charlie Bacon; her daughter, Diana Eimer, and grandson, Josh Eimer, of British Columbia; and her sister-in-law, Elaine Burroughs, of Alstead. She was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, John Burroughs, of Alstead.
Anne touched a lot of lives and we are all the richer for sharing whatever piece of her life we were allotted.
Ride on Anne, ride on.
