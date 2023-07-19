Annamae Marron

Annamae (Christianson) Marron, 102, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2023, with her loving family by her side in Alstead.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1921, a daughter of the late Henry and Jane Christianson.
She lived in Springfield, Mass., for many years, before returning to her home in East Longmeadow, Mass., where she was born and raised.
She was a woman who cherished her faith, and she was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow, Mass., and Holy Cross Church and St. Catherine of Sienna, both of Springfield, Mass. She was a member of the Swedish Club and Auxiliary American Legion, both of East Longmeadow, Mass.
She enjoyed playing a good game of cards and Scrabble, and used her green thumb in her garden, cultivating beautiful flowers and landscapes.
She leaves her children: Mary (George) Ouimet, William P. Marron, Lawrence R. Marron, John P. Marron and Suzanne M. Marron; her grandchildren: Cherie (Randy) Williams, George (Roxanne) Ouimet, Donald (Sandra) Ouimet, Louise (Ross) Lehman, Amy (Henry) Starling, Zachary Marron, Morgan (Zacchary) Crocket, Ian Marron, Tina (Michael) Cooper and Lauraann Marron; her 20 great-grandchildren; her 10 great-great-grandchildren; her sister. Sally Sienkiewicz; her daughter-in-law, Sheila Marron; her sister-in-law, Phyllis Christianson; and many extended family members.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Thomas M. Marron; her grandson, Jeremy Marron; her daughter-in-law, Norma Marron; her brothers, Charles (Peg) and Harry Christianson; and her sisters. Alice (Roland) Lemoine and Katherine (Kurt) Thomas.
Her Celebration of Life will begin on Friday, July 21, 2023, with calling hours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral and Cremation, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, Mass. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Parish, 128 Maple St., East Longmeadow, Mass., and burial in the Greenlawn Cemetery in East Longmeadow, Mass.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mrs. Marron’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.