Anna R. Mahoney

Anna R. (Tkaczyk) Mahoney, 84, of Hinsdale, died March 24, 2022.
She was born in Vernon, Vt., on April 9, 1938, to Roman and Katherine (Drozda) Tkaczyk. She graduated from Hinsdale High School in 1956. Anna was a former member of the Hinsdale Zoning Board of Adjustment. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed traveling through Europe with her husband, Daniel, dancing and collecting music boxes.
She worked at several area businesses, including the Book Press, the Brattleboro Retreat, Bridgeport Metal Goods and the American Red Cross. She was a communicant of Mary, Queen of Peace, St. Joseph Parish in Hinsdale.
She leaves her husband, Daniel, of Hinsdale, who she married Aug 3, 1969, in Keene. She also leaves behind twin daughters, Maureen and Melissa — Maureen Mahoney and her spouse, Dawn Benson, reside in Spofford; Melissa McNary and her husband, Craig, live in Hinsdale. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Daniel Mahoney-Schmitt, Kaitlyn Blouin, Tyler McNary, Kiarra McNary, James McNary, Norah McNary, Catori McNary and Richard Durkee; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents; her brothers, Theodore Tkaczyk and Russell Tkaczyk; and her sisters, Ruth Bristol, and Nancy Tkaczyk, who died in infancy.
There will be no visiting hours. Private services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Hinsdale. Memorial contributions in Anna’s name may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
