Anna G. Laffond, 84, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, July 28, 2023, with the love of her family by her side.
She was born in Marlborough on July 27, 1939, the daughter of Pamphile O. and Agnes (Beauregard) Girouard. Anna went on to graduate from Marlborough High School with the class of 1957, and then Becker Junior College with a medical secretarial major. On July 4, 1964, she married Frederick “Freddy” Laffond, with whom she enjoyed traveling and raising their three children — one angel and two hellions.
Anna went on to start her own business, Laffond Secretarial Service, in her home office. She specialized in medical transcribing for the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology for Harvard Medical School. She transcribed postgraduate courses for the doctors of several Boston medical schools for more than 30 years.
Anna was a woman of great faith. She was an active member of St. Bernard Parish, typing and printing the weekly bulletin, and a member of The Altar Society and Sisters of St. Anne. She was an avid Boston Red Sox and Celtics fan. Anna enjoyed a good crossword puzzle and an array of card games. Most of all she enjoyed being a Meme to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Anna is predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Fred Laffond; her parents, Pamphile and Agnes Girouard; and a sister, Anita Girouard.
She is survived by her three children: Michael Laffond and his wife, Heidi, of Marlborough; Mark Laffond and his wife, Susan, of Avon, Ind; and her daughter and caregiver, Sharon Laffond, and her fiancé, Randy Carson, of Keene; a sister, Rita Buffum, of Seattle; four grandchildren: Courtney Laffond and her fiancé, Chris Hughes, of Portland, Maine; Joshua Laffond and his significant other, Olivia Klotzbier, of Spofford; Nathan Laffond and Lily Laffond of Avon, Ind.; three great-grandchildren; Vivian, Eva and Nash, of Spofford; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A big thank you to Terri Methven (the angel from across the way) — with her help Anna was able to live her final days at home.
Honoring Anna’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. At a later date we will announce a date and time for a service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. Bernard Parish, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of her three children, 15 Riverton St., Keene NH 03431