Ann U. Wheeler, 68, of Putney, Vt., and formerly of Keene, passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Ann was born in Keene on Aug. 24, 1952, to the late Karl F. Underwood and Irene LaBrie Underwood of North Swanzey. Ann was a 1970 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School. After high school, Ann attended and graduated from Keene State College, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in teaching and special education.
Ann’s fondest memories were traveling throughout Europe in the early 1970s with her brother and sister-in-law, and attending Game 6 of the 1975 World Series.
Ann spent the past 34 years working as an Assistant Professor and Academic Advisor at Landmark College in Putney, Vt. She loved working with her students and took great pride in helping them succeed. Ann enjoyed spending time with her three children, attending flea markets and tag sales, and completing crossword puzzles.
Ann will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and personality. She will be forever missed by her family, friends and colleagues. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and brother. She is survived by her three children, two brothers, several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life ceremony will be held in spring or summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Putney (Vt.) Fire Department.
