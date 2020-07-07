Ann Sara Williams
Ann Sara (Morissette) Williams, 83, of Keene, died peacefully in her home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born in Keene on April 12, 1937, the daughter of Edward and Mary (Bell) Morissette. A lifelong resident of Keene, she was a 1955 graduate of Our Lady of Monadnock Academy in Jaffrey. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Keene State College.
Mrs. Williams reflected fondly on her early position as the aquatics and playground director at the Wendell P. Clark Memorial in Winchendon, Mass., where she would continue her professional teaching career in the Winchendon school system for 26 years, retiring in 1998. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Parish in Keene, a member of St. Anne Sodality and the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her son, Barry T. Williams; her daughter in-law, Deborah L. (Frye); and her grandsons: Lt. Thomas E. Williams, USMC; and Paul H. Williams, of Old Greenwich, Conn. Additionally, her nieces and nephews: Mary Margaret Mallat (David Deck); Dr. Ann Marie Mallat; Robert L. Mallat III; Roxanne Morissette; Wendy (Phil) Chadwick; Mikell Morissette; Tara (Bryan) Archibald; Col. Robert (Cynthia) Lowell USA (Ret); Sharyn (Robert) Dawson; and John Hobel. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Norma T. (Morissette) Mallat; her brother in-law, Robert L. Mallat Jr.; her brother, Paul Morissette; and her husband, William T. Williams. She cherished her many friendships and loved her Catholic faith.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. The funeral mass will be streamed live on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes’ (Foley Funeral Home) Facebook page starting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Calling hours for Mrs. Williams will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann Williams’ memory to St. Joseph Regional School Scholarship Fund, 92 Wilson St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.