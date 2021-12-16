A memorial service for Ann S. Robinson, 84, of Keene, and formerly of Swanzey, who passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. Burial will be held privately by the family in the spring in the Mountain View Cemetery, Swanzey. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday evening, Dec. 22, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation and memorial service are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
