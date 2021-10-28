Ann Raleigh Schulte

Ann Raleigh (McChesney) Schulte, 93, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at RiverMead Lifecare Community on Oct. 15, 2021.
She was predeceased by her parents and stepmother; her first husband, Thomas L. Raleigh Jr., in 1990; and by her second husband, Henry F. Schulte, in 2004.
Ann was born in Rochester, N.Y., to Crawford McChesney and Helen (Crittenden) McChesney on July 8, 1928. Her stepmother, Lucille (Crittenden) McChesney, helped guide Ann’s formative years. Ann attended Brighton High School in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Smith College in 1950. Ann married Thomas L. Raleigh Jr. on Nov. 24, 1951, and together they had four loving children: Tom, Kathy, Nancy and John.
Ann made contributions to each of the communities where she resided, including Winchester, Mass., Jaffrey and Peterborough, and Naples, Fla. For the Winton Club’s charitable theatre event in support of the Winchester Hospital, she participated during her early adult years as a “kick line” dancer! Ann was a docent at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. In Jaffrey, she was a member and volunteer at the First Church of Jaffrey, President of the Thorndike Lake Club and volunteer for Melville Academy. In Naples, she served as a board member of the Leeward Cove Club and volunteered at the Naples Conservancy.
Exercise was important to Ann. Morning routines included 30-plus-minute floor exercises well into her 70s! Walking was one of her fondest passions, including daily walks down the peaceful dirt roads of Jaffrey, early morning walks in Naples and, in her later years, walks through the halls of RiverMead. She enjoyed family ski trips and social tennis with family and friends.
Ann loved nature. She enjoyed her summer gardens and the wildflower fields and stone walls looking towards Mount Monadnock. She loved to read in her downtime, visiting public libraries on a regular basis. Ann will be fondly remembered for her sunny disposition and positive outlook. She cared deeply about people. Her smile was infectious, and she was always “sunny-side up.”
Ann is survived by her sister, Nancy Kessler, of Laguna Beach, Calif. Ann also is survived by her children: Tom and his wife, Charlotte Raleigh, of Orlando, Fla.; Kathy Thigpen of Jaffrey; Nancy and her husband, John Van Siclen, of Newbury; and John and his wife, Kathy McCloy Raleigh, of Jaffrey; and by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her funeral service at First Church, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey will be on Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. Attendees are kindly requested to wear masks and practice social distancing. A graveside dedication in the Old Burial Ground behind the Jaffrey Center Meeting House will follow.
Due to COVID concerns, there will be no calling hours or other post-service gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann’s memory to First Church in Jaffrey, P.O. Box 673, Jaffrey NH 03452 (tax deductible) and/or to the RiverMead Employee Holiday Appreciation Fund, 150 RiverMead Road, Peterborough NH 03458 (non tax deductible). To share memories, photographs, and condolences with Ann’s family, please visit her permanent online memorial at www.Cournoyerfh.com.
