Ann O. Higgins, of Langdon, died on Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born in Boston on April 22, 1932, the daughter of the late Richmond and Katharine (Shorey) Ordway. She was raised in Winchester, Mass., and graduated from Winchester High School in 1950.
She was employed by John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston until her marriage to the late Emerson (Pete) Priest in 1951, with whom she had four children. In 1965, she married Daniel Patrick Higgins and lived in Keene until his death in 2010.
In 2014, she made her home in Langdon near her daughter, Susan Westra, and her husband, Tom. She enjoyed classical music, dogs, boats, hand crafts, knitting and stuffed animals.
She is survived by her four children: Ellen Wolfe of Brattleboro; Jane Dotchin of Campton; Peter Priest of Bellows Falls; and Susan Westra of Langdon; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Susan Pfaltz, of Ruckersville, Va.; one brother, Tom Ordway, of Nashville, Tenn.; as well as two nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, her urn is to be placed in the Ordway mausoleum in Pine Grove Cemetery in Warner. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ann, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
