Ann Marie Lemp

Ann Marie (LaVecchia) Lemp, 96, of Bellows Falls, passed away peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC in Lebanon on June 18, 2021.
Ann was born on Jan. 17, 1925, the daughter of Thomas and Beatrice LaVecchia, in Jersey City, N.J.
Ann, or more affectionately known as “Nina,” is survived by her two loving daughters and their families, including: her daughter, Patricia (Harold) Bushway, of North Walpole, granddaughter Kerry (Brian) Pickering of Drewsville, great-granddaughter Allegra (Nate) Bisson and great-great-grandson Keenan of Walpole, and great-granddaughter, Shea, of Drewsville, her grandson, Mark (Tammy) Bushway, of Estero, Fla., and great-grandchildren Kylee Bushway of Arlington, Va., and Chloe Bushway of Estero, Fla.; and her daughter, Joanne (Ray) Perry, of Bellows Falls, granddaughters Nicole (Brett) Clace and great-grandchildren Griffin and Graeme of Colchester, Vt., and Courtney (Cole) Thomas and great-grandchildren Louisa Lark, Peter Leif and Mathilda Rose of Essex, Vt. In addition, Ann is survived by her sisters, Lena Harris of Newburgh, N.Y., and Marion Williams of Monticello, N.Y.; and her brother-in-law, Ronald (Dorothy) Lemp, of Succasunna, N.J., as well as several nieces and nephews.
Ann married her loving husband, Edwin Lemp. on Nov. 24, 1957, who predeceased her on Oct. 17, 2016. She is also predeceased by her siblings: Rose Perrone, Catherine (Kay) Gerson, Louis (Louie) LaVecchia, Antonette (Nettie) Brown, Frances Patton, Bernardo (Ben) LaVecchia and Margaret Smith, and additionally, her first husband, Bernard Sullivan, of Jersey City, N.J.
Ann (Nina) was a faithful and devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, whose life centered around her family. Ann was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
We are grateful for the compassionate care and friendship provided to her by Bonnie Reagan, Jamie Harper and Barb Kolodzieg. We also would like to thank the Jack Byrne Center at DHMC, Vermont Hospice and Vermont VNA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ann’s name may be made to Jack Byrne Center, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon NH 03756.
A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.