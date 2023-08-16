Ann M. McEntee, 67, of Fitzwilliam, passed away after a long period of failing health, the result of a 30-year battle with scleroderma, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
She was born on July 24, 1956, in Baldwin, N.Y., daughter to William and Lucille McEntee. She grew up in Wadsworth, Ohio.
She was a lifelong learner who earned four college degrees, including a bachelor of arts in literature from the University of Texas, Austin; a master of arts in literature from the University of California, Berkeley; a Ph.D. in theatre arts from UCLA; and an master of liberal arts from the University of New Mexico — Albuquerque.
Ann was heavily involved in education. She held faculty positions at Illinois College and Allegheny College and taught part-time at several other institutions, but one of her most enjoyable and most recent teaching experiences was with the Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning at Keene State College.
She led an active lifestyle with many interests, including gardening (she was a master gardener), architectural and landscape history, theatre, music, knitting, sewing and reading.
She is predeceased by her parents, William and Lucille McEntee.
Ann is survived by her husband, Richard Marshall, of Fitzwilliam; a brother, W.J. McEntee, of Corvallis, Ore.; and many beloved friends.
Her husband Richard would like to thank the health care workers at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon and the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care for the wonderful care they provided both Ann and Richard during Ann’s last days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in Ann’s name to the Scleroderma Foundation and the National Audubon Society.