Ann L. Hackler

Ann L. (King) Hackler, 58, of Gilsum, and formerly of Keene, passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, Nancy (Scesney) and Warner King Jr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Aug. 5, 1963, in Exeter. Ann grew up in Hampton and was a graduate of Winnacunnet High School.
Ann attended the N.H. Technical College in Concord, receiving an associate’s degree in X-ray technology. She worked in the X-ray department at Cheshire Medical Center.
Ann was a member of the Second Congregational Church in East Alstead. She was a former member of the Easter Star. She loved the beach, and found a special place in her heart for her dog, “Penny.” Family and creating many special memories with her husband and two daughters brought Ann the most joy in life. She enjoyed doing all sorts of crafts, especially with Abby and Grace.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband of 31 years, Daniel J. “Dan” Hackler, of Gilsum; her daughters: Abbygail Hackler of Gilsum and Grace Boncal and her husband, Andrew, of Keene; the twinkle in her eyes, her grandson, Dominic Boncal, of Keene; a brother, Warner King III, of Greenland; her mother and father-in-law, Anna and David Hackler, of Keene; and her brothers-in-law, David Hackler Jr. and his wife, Lynn, of Clifton Park, N.Y.; and Donald Hackler and his wife, Orinda, of Keene.
A memorial service and celebration of Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Second Congregational Church, North Road, East Alstead. Burial with committal prayers will be held in the spring on Thursday, May 19, 2022, the day of Ann and Dan’s wedding anniversary, in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Granite Street, Marlborough, at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mrs. Hackler’s memory to the Bektash Shriners, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord NH 03301.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
