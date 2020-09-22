After enduring ovarian and pancreatic cancer with grace, strength and courage Ann Hewett passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020.
She was born May 19, 1947, to the late William and Ruth Wilder of Troy. She graduated from Monadnock Regional High School.
She eloped and married Kenneth Hewett Jr. on July 21, 1970.
Ann will be forever missed by her husband of 50 years, Kenneth Hewett, daughter Julie Hewett, her granddog Miss Bailey of Marlborough and her best friend of many years Leona Pichette, aka “Woman,” as Ann always called her. Ann looked forward to spending Friday nights with Lee.
In Ann’s earlier years she loved swimming, fishing, clam digging and going to Maine to enjoy lobsters and Steamers at her favorite lobster pound.
Ann had a real passion for animals especially dogs. She loved her faithful companion Dutch until he passed away last year.
Ann always tried to save sick or wounded animals whether it be birds, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, raccoons and even a skunk.
Ann started her career at The Melanson Company when she was 17 years old and had still been currently working for Melanson as the office manager.
She loved her job and viewed the people she worked with as family for over 55 years. She loved the roofers and would go above and beyond to help any one of them.
She is also survived by her siblings, John Wilder and his wife, Joann, of Swanzey, Donald Wilder and his wife, Barbara, of Marlborough and Betsy Cutter of Keene.
She was predeceased by her siblings David and Billy Wilder.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. A private burial will be held for family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to ASPCA (www.aspca.org/donate), North Shore Animal League America (www.animalleague.org), or any other animal charity of one’s choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Ann, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
