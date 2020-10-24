Ann Berdan Nielsen

Ann Berdan (Zeller) Nielsen, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Stoddard, died peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of her family and in her husband’s embrace on Oct. 9, 2020.
Ann was born on Dec. 19, 1950, in Manhattan to Gustav Zeller III and Mary (Romaine Cotton) Zeller. She was educated in Boston schools and was a graduate of High Mowing School in Wilton.
She met Peter Nielsen in 1997 and they married in January 2000. They shared their love of nature, the seashore, travel, gardening, mineral collecting and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for 23 wonderful years.
Ann worked for several Keene area businesses and non-profit organizations between the mid-1970s through to her retirement in 2015, including Wetterau Foods, Cheshire Medical Center, Mentor New Hampshire and lastly as the administrative assistant to the Director of Curriculum at the Monadnock Regional School District.
She was an accomplished gardener and maintained several flower beds that bloomed from early spring through late fall.
Ann’s love of travel meshed well with her husband’s position as a professor of geology at Keene State College. She enjoyed trips to England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Nova Scotia, the West Indies, and destinations around the United States including Alaska, Acadia and North Carolina.
Ann is survived by her husband, Peter Alfred Nielsen; her son, John M. McNichol; her siblings: Romaine Zeller Hooker and her spouse, Alan Hooker, of Hollywood, Fla; John Cotton Zeller and his spouse, Nancy Walker Zeller, of Westmoreland; Valentine Zeller Catalano and her spouse, Harry Catalano, of Scituate, Mass.; and Martin Zeller and his spouse, Maggie Zeller, of Copperas Cove, Texas; her grandson, Jacob McNichol; her great-grandchildren: Lila and Ryder Kinson, and Jacob McNichol; and her nieces and nephews: Anne Langley Winterich and her husband, Daniel Winterich, of Pleasant Hill, Calif.; Erin Langley Black of Winter Park, Fla.; Teddy Langley and Andrea Langley of Greenfield; Sarah Zeller Carrera and Erick Carrera of Harker Heights, Texas; and Brittany Zeller Mendiola and Daniel Mendiola of Harker Heights, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Gustav Zeller IV.
At her request, there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity of your choice. Cards and condolences can be sent to 12 Partridgeberry Lane, Swanzey NH 03446. The family would like to thank Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services who will forever have our gratitude for their unfailing dedication, allowing Ann to stay at home in her final days, and supporting all of us in this journey.
