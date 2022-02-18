Anita J. Piermattei Feb 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anita J. (Caouette) Piermattei, 85, of Keene, passed away on Feb. 16, 2022. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayNo injuries reported after truck hits bank building in KeeneFire-damaged downtown Keene building set to be demolishedAshley M. LeBlancCity Council rescinds Keene mask mandate, as Hansel casts tie-breaking voteNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterSentinel Player of the Week nominees, Feb. 5-11Sullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derbyEight candidates vying for three open Keene school board seats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
