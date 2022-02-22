Anita J. Piermattei, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2022, with her daughters by her side after a courageous and stoic battle with cancer.
Anita was born Dec. 4, 1936, in Winchendon, Mass., one of eight children of Evelyn (Baker) and Henry Caouette. She grew up and was educated in Winchendon. On June 7, 1957, she married the love of her life, Chelso Piermattei, and soon after moved to Keene.
Anita worked at Clarke Distributors in Keene for more than 47 years, ultimately rising to the title of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With only a high school education, this level of success was earned through determination, perseverance and pure grit. When told she couldn’t do something, she did not think of it as an insult, but rather a challenge.
Anita was generous with her time. Even with a demanding career, she found the time and energy to participate in and create a wonderful childhood for her two daughters and four grandchildren. Her work schedule was arranged around whatever sporting or school event was going on, and she never missed one. More recently, she enjoyed the title of “GG” to her great-granddaughter, Kali. In keeping with her generous spirit, she loved sharing any time she could with Kali. She was a ray of sunshine in a difficult time.
In the community, she served on the Board of Directors of The Keene Swamp Bats and Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities and was a member of the Keene Rotary Club. Above all, Anita was a loving wife, a proud parent, a doting grandparent and a good friend. Her personal relationships were of paramount importance.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters: Gina Barrett and her partner, Mark Ciaramella; and Ali Manwaring and her husband, Rick Manwaring; her grandchildren: Brett Barrett and his wife, Rachel Moody; Kelsey Olderstein and her husband, Eric Olderstein; Tim Manwaring and his partner, Amanda Bartlett; and Chelso Barrett and his wife, Kortnie Barrett; her great-grandchild, Kali Olderstein; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Chelso; and her seven siblings: William, James, Edward, George, Alice, Mary and Elizabeth.
The family would like to thank the medical personnel at Dartmouth Hitchcock, Cheshire Medical Center and Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services for their excellent care, as well as her many friends for their love and companionship through this time.
There will be no public services. In Anita’s memory, donations can be made to The Keene Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 1315, Keene NH 03431 (www.TheCommunityKitchen.org); or Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
