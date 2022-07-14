Anita E. Crewson

Anita E. (Jung) Crewson, 84, of Munsonville, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Thursday, June 16, 2022, with her family by her side after a brief period of declining health.
She was born a daughter to the late Elizabeth (Wolff) and Ernest Jung on March 28, 1938, in East Orange, N.J. Anita graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, N.J. with the class of 1956. She went on with her studies and attended the Muhlenberg School of Nursing in Plainfield (N.H.). She then transferred to Deaconess School of Nursing in Boston. She graduated with the class of 1963 as a Registered Nurse.
It was in her graduating year that she met Walter Crewson at the intercollegiate club at the Parker House Hotel. On Dec. 7, 1963, Anita exchanged vows with the love of her life, Walter “Walt” F.J. Crewson. They were married at the MIT chapel in Cambridge, Mass., with family and friends in attendance and were married for 58 years until the passing of Walter on Dec. 18, 2021.
In 1968, the couple moved with their two young daughters to La Jolla, Calif., where they raised their girls and attended La Jolla Presbyterian Church where they served as elders and made many lifelong friends. Anita was primarily a homemaker but also worked per diem at Scripps Memorial Hospital for many years.
In 1982 they moved to Ridgefield, Conn., where Anita was involved with Community Bible Study and the Fishnet Healing Ministry. She was on the prayer team and worked as director for nine months at The Oratory of The Little Way retreat and healing prayer center in New Milford, Conn. She also worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan, Conn., as a psych nurse for 10 years until she retired in 2003.
Anita and Walt moved to their beloved lake house in Munsonville in 2006, where Anita enjoyed her leisure time ice skating, oil painting and gardening. She was still involved with Bible study and many church activities at Hope Chapel in Keene, where she had a loving church community and many dear friends.
Mrs. Crewson is survived by her daughters: Laura E. Crewson and her husband, Ernie Fauteux, of Nelson, and Nancy V. Leger and her husband, Robert “Bob,” of Keene. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Robert Jung, and his wife, Kathy, of North Carolina; along with three grandchildren, Joshua Targonski, Teddy Creasey and Angela Creasey; and two grandchildren from a combined marriage, Nicole and Thomas Fauteux; a great-grandchild, Guinevere; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Anita’s wishes there will be services held at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. Burial will be at a later time at the Sullivan Center Cemetery.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested that donations may be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.