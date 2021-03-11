Anita Caroline Spencer, adoring wife and the mother of three children, passed on to God’s celestial shore on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 11:57 a.m. after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alois and Elfrieda Schwinn; her brother, Fred; her first husband and father to her children, Edward Gertz; and her great-granddaughter, Brianna. She is survived by her husband and loving family, as well as the many friends whose lives she touched.
Anita was born on Oct. 6, 1939, to German and Austrian immigrants in the Bronx, N.Y. Growing up, she enjoyed taking the subway to Brooklyn or spending time with girlfriends picnicking on the beach at Riis Park. She also spent many cherished weekends in the Catskills horseback riding with her dad. After marrying Ed in 1959, Anita moved to Long Island, where she raised three beloved children: her firstborn daughter, Heidi, son Kipp, and baby Danielle, who were her pride and joy.
She served at Shiloh Retreat Center in upstate New York before moving to New England to be with family. After many vibrant years living with her best friend, Cindy Sweeney, Anita met her husband and love-of-her-life, Raymond Spencer, in the elevator of her new apartment building. They were married in 2007 and filled their marriage with happiness and memorable adventures together, living between southern New Hampshire, Little Ossipee Lake, Maine, and Barefoot Bay, Fla.
Anita loved attending bluegrass concerts with Ray, but she loved listening to him play his guitar for her even more. She was an avid jigsaw puzzler, cross-stitcher, Meg Ryan movie addict, bookworm and watercolor enthusiast. Many of her brightest times were spent visiting with her children and their spouses, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Anita was known for her quick wit and sparkly smile, but above all, her strong and enduring faith. She spent her last Earthly days surrounded by music and those she loved most, as she held tight to the promise that she would soon be home with Jesus. We will miss you, Needle.
