Angela S. Chicoine

Angela Susan (Lemieux) Chicoine, 55, of Surry, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Angela was born on Oct. 4, 1966, in Claremont to Gilles and Joanne Lemieux. She graduated from Stevens High School. On May 21, 1988, she married Roger Chicoine. Together they raised two children, and she owned and operated Chicoine’s Salon for more than 30 years. Angela was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, “awesomeaunte” and friend. She enjoyed her cats, koi pond, playing cards, gardening and spending time with her family. She saved and placed hundreds of cats through fostering with various humane societies. She could light up a room and will forever be remembered for her positive attitude and bright spirit.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Roger; her two children, Megan Tomberlin and her husband, Kyle, of Wilmington, N.C., and Collin Chicoine of Surry; her father, Gilles Lemieux, of Claremont; a sister, Lisa Viens, and a brother, Michael Lemieux, and his wife, Beth, of Claremont; and father- and mother-in-law, Roger and Sheila Chicoine, of Washington (N.H.)
A Funeral Mass for Angela will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Church in Claremont, with a celebration of life to follow at The Lemieux property at 519 Jarvis Hill Road, Claremont.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the River Valley Animal Protection League, 60 Cummings Ave, Charlestown NH 03603.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
