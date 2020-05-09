Andy Jonathan Strickland Johnston
Andy Jonathan Strickland Johnston of Brattleboro died unexpectedly on April 28, 2020.
He was born Nov. 13, 1987, to Richard and Nancy Johnston, grew up in Spofford and attended Keene High School. Andy was inquisitive, sympathetic, independent, creative and unique. He marched to the beat of his own drum and enjoyed the simple things in life. Andy enjoyed the great outdoors. One of his favorite pastimes was driving the open roads to various destinations to explore. Andy also enjoyed music; he particularly enjoyed shape-note singing, contra dancing and playing musical instruments. Andy loved animals and cared for his pets deeply. Andy was a loyal and caring friend, brother and son. He enjoyed meeting new people and gaining a deeper understanding of who they were without judgment. He will be missed by those who knew him.
Andy leaves behind his sister, Sarah Johnston, of Winchester; his sister, Jane Johnston, of Keene; and his father, Richard Johnston, of Spofford. He is predeceased by his mother, Nancy Johnston.
Private graveside services were held in the Centerbrook Cemetery in Centerbrook, Conn. To share a memory of Andy or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright and Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook, Conn.
