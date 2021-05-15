Andrew Michael Filiault, 57, died May 10, 2021, after a brief battle with esophageal cancer. He died in the comfort of his home in Keene with his family close by.
He was born in Derry on Oct. 3, 1963, to Reba (Blumenthal) and Armand Filiault. Andy was the husband of Jacqueline (Grady) Filiault. They were married on Oct. 5, 1996, in Keene. Andy attended school for most of his childhood in Keene and graduated from Keene High School in 1981. He enjoyed keeping up with his classmates, helping to plan and attending many high school reunions. He continued his education and graduated from Keene State College with a B.A. in Spanish. While there he played on the Keene State Ultimate Frisbee team, and was known to grab a few beers with friends at the Pub Club. He received his graduate degree in environmental studies from Antioch New England. Andy worked as a surveyor and a property inspector in his younger years. He was also part owner and had great memories of running the Ashuelot River Yacht Club with his father and brother.
Andy enlisted in the N.H. Army National Guard in 1990. Over the course of his enlisted career, he served with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 172 Field Artillery; Detachment 2, 744th Transportation Company; and Joint Force Headquarters. He achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. In 2008, Andy was deployed to Afghanistan as a motor officer mentor, working with the Afghan National Army. Two years later, he returned to the Middle East as the mobility officer for the 197th Fires Brigade. Among his many awards and decorations, Andy earned the Combat Action Badge, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Achievement Medal. Andy worked full time for the N.H. Army National Guard for the past 18 years. His National Guard Family was very important to him and he had a special connection with his buddies who served with him in Bala Murghab, Afghanistan.
Andy was devoted to physical fitness, often working out six days a week. He loved running and participated in local road races. He liked working in the yard and landscaping his home. He greatly enjoyed camping, trying different craft beers or a bourbon with friends, and vacationing in the White Mountains and near the beaches in Rhode Island.
He loved many different types of music, was an avid Grateful Dead fan and saw Dead & Company in recent years. He was a lifelong New England sports fan, especially the Patriots and the Red Sox, and loved attending his children’s sporting events when they were younger. Andy enjoyed reading, in particular war stories, and riding his BMW motorcycle. He was a generous and caring person, always going the extra mile to help a friend or relative. He loved spending time with his family.
Andy is survived by his wife, Jackie; his daughter, Hannah, of Newport, R.I.; his son, Caleb, of Keene; his brother, Mark Filiault, and his wife, Sholeh, of Summit, N.J.; his brother, Scott Filiault, and his wife, Elysa, of Ocean Township, N.J.; his mother-in-law, Roberta Grady, of South Weymouth, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Debbie Bachmann, and her husband, Bob, of Westfield, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Kathleen Thornley, of South Weymouth, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Kelly Sullivan, and her husband, Charlie, of Kingston, Mass.; his nieces and nephews: Christian (Rebecca), Jacqueline (Marisa), Neal, John, Amanda, Justin, Alex, Ilana, Casey, Ian and Ethan; his aunts and uncles: Bruce Filiault; Randy and Holly Filiault; David and Janey Blumenthal; and Charles Blumenthal; his many cousins, friends, and his cat, Raven. He was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Reba; his aunts: Judy Lipson, Jean Young and Gloria Rowe; his uncles: Marvin Lipson and Gary Filiault; and his sister-in-law, Diane Grady.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the N.H. Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen. All are welcome to attend this brief ceremony. A celebration of life open house will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, between the hours of 1-4 p.m. at Stonewall Farm, 242 Chesterfield Road, Keene. All are welcome.
Those who wish may make a memorial contribution to: (make checks payable to Chaplain Emergency Relief Fund) and mailed to CERF, P.O. Box 215, Campton NH 03223; or Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary, 161 Centre St., Sullivan NH 03445.
