Andrew J. Jacque of West Swanzey, age 90, was born and raised in Amherst, Mass., on Aug. 18, 1930, and died peacefully in Keene on May 2, 2021.
Andy was raised by Marion and Mitchell Jacque beside his uncle’s Amherst dairy farm, where he grew up with siblings Mitch and Susan and had a pet crow that would follow him to school. He graduated from Amherst High School in 1948, worked for the town of Amherst, and served in the U.S. Army as a tank commander in Korea. He earned a BA in psychology from the University of Massachusetts — Amherst in 1957, where he met his future wife, Gert Eisler, in 1955 and had three children. They moved to Brighton, Mass., where he started a career in the insurance industry, later settling in Acton, Mass., where they raised their children and had many lasting friendships over 30 years.
Andy loved woodworking, growing food in the garden, socializing over card games, fishing and hunting, and long walks through the woods. Well-liked at work and in the community, Andy would frequently take friends to camp getaways in Acton, Maine, for horseshoes, swimming, ice fishing, horn pouting, beer and seafood, and infamous daily and nightly croquet tournaments. In later years the children and grandchildren would visit the camp and be entertained by humor, yodeling, waterskiing, and swamp treks for blueberries. Moving to New Hampshire with his insurance company, his good-natured smile led to friendships at the YMCA pool, Keene State College community classes, poker nights, and co-worker pub outings.
Andy lost his wife, Gert, in 2008 and is survived by his son, Paul; his daughters, Carol and Gail; his grandchildren: Lenea, Julie, Ian and Flori; his sister, Susan; and nieces and nephews.
Donations may be sent to Honor Flight New England.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.