Andrew E. Coty, 71, of Keene, and formerly of Pittsfield, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and four children at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 44 years, his four children, and seven grandchildren, but they look forward to seeing him again in Heaven, his eternal resting place.
Andy was born in Pittsfield, Mass., on Aug. 5, 1951, to the late Richard J. and Doris E. (Mead) Coty and attended Pittsfield, Mass., schools. He graduated with a degree in engineering technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1971. He began his career at Beloit Corporation, followed by a 25-year career at GE/General Dynamics, from which he retired in 2013.
Andy possessed a passion for all sports, whether as a participant, as a spectator or as a coach. He coached his own children as well as others’ children in baseball, softball and soccer. When Pittsfield did not have a traveling U-12 girls soccer team, he started one in conjunction with the YMCA. He also assisted with the downhill ski team at Bousquet Ski Area for many years.
Although he taught children the fundamentals of whichever sport they chose, his contributions were much more extensive. He taught them dedication, sportsmanship, respect for others and good citizenship.
Andy always said that his wife, Pam, was the love of his life. They were inseparable and their unconditional love saw them through both the peaks and valleys of their lives. Both enjoyed being with their family, traveling and just being together. Andy’s greatest joy was the love of his family. He spent much of his time in the companionship of his children, either visiting, helping with chores, babysitting, or accompanying them on vacation. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren and would often say that he “wouldn’t trade them for all the world.”
Andy is survived by his wife, Pamela A. (Wojtkowski) Coty; and his brother, Richard, of St. Petersburg, Fla. He is also survived by his children: Andrew J. Coty and his wife, Linda, of Chicopee, Mass.; Rebecca J. McAlinden and her husband, Declan, of Ballymartin, Northern Ireland; Shenna M. Paju and her husband, Alex, of Keene; and Matthew L. Coty and his wife, Trinh, of Tolland, Conn. He is also survived by seven beautiful grandchildren: Ryan, Gemma, Isabella, Alex Jr., Andrew (his namesake), Sophie and Luca.
He loved his family with all his heart and they in turn love him dearly.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, between 5 and 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow the service at Tempesta’s Restaurant in the Best Western, 401 Winchester St., Keene. Interment will be at a later date.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements.