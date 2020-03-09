Andrew Bonski
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Andrew Bonski, 85, a resident of Keene and a long-time resident of Ashuelot, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love and support of his family at Langdon Place of Keene, following a period of declining health.
He was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Ashuelot, the son of Joseph and Eunice (Glazski) Bonski. On July 19, 1958, he married the love of his life, Mary L. Ethridge.
He worked for many years for the Specialty Paper Company as a machinist. He was a gifted mechanic and woodworker: there wasn’t anything that he couldn’t fix or build.
Andy also enjoyed spending time with his family. Nothing brought him greater joy than being a “Papa.” He loved to attend events for his grandchildren and always cheered them on for their accomplishments.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda Ebbighausen and her husband, Brian; his daughter-in-law, Gail Bonski; his grandchildren, Matthew Ebbighausen and Sara Rashed and her husband, Tarique; and several extended family members. He is predeceased by his wife; his son, Michael Bonski; and his sister, Genevieve “Gay” Velt and her husband, Rudolf.
A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St. Keene. Burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale will be private.
For those who wish to remember Andy through a memorial donation, contributions may be made to Langdon Place of Keene, c/o Activity Fund, 136A Arch St. Keene, NH 03431.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
