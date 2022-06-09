Andrew Arthur McKew, 86, formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Frederick, Md., on June 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1935, in Troy to the late A. Arthur and Florence Mills McKew.
Arthur grew up and attended public schools in Troy, where he later became a Selectman and Library Trustee. He was the first Human Resources Manager in the newly reorganized Troy Mills Company, a charter member of the Troy Jaycees, and Vice President of the New Hampshire Jaycees. He represented New Hampshire in the Jaycees’ “Our Stake In Better Government” initiative, a national study of the cost of government programs. He was a charter member of the Gap Mountain Lions Club, and a member and President of the Nashua Regional Planning Commission and served on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Regional Planning Commissions.
Arthur was a member of the Nashua Rotary Club, President of the Somerville, Mass., Rotary Club, President of the Bellevue, Tenn., Rotary Club and a member of the Green Hills, Tenn., Rotary Club. He was extremely proud of his appointment as a Paul Harris Fellow, an honorary position in the International Rotary Club.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sherry Kizik McKew, of Frederick, Md.; his daughter, Beth (Denise Amann) McKew, of Frederick, Md.; his son, David A. McKew, of San Francisco; his sisters, Kathleen Johnson of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Sharon McKew (Richard) King of Swanzey; his niece, Diane King (Jay) Nielson; as well as a grandniece, grandnephews and a great-grandniece. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his half-brother, Marshall McKew, of Lewiston, Maine.
Arthur will be remembered as a gentle, hardworking, thoughtful man who loved trains, history and politics, telling stories, his hometown of Troy, and his family. He had a very dry wit and once, without cracking a smile, jokingly asked a waitress not to seat his wife in front of the window as she was in witness protection and hiding from the Mafia. As a final tribute to their father’s sense of humor and one of his favorite jokes, his children could not pass up the opportunity to share, with great sadness, that “Dad is on the roof.”
A memorial service will be held in Nashua at a later date. Those wishing to honor Arthur’s memory are welcome to make a donation in his name to the Troy Historical Society, P.O. Box 593, Troy NH 03465. An online guestbook is available for signing and sharing memories at www.staufferhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.