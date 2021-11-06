Andrew A. Thomsen

Andrew A. “Andy” Thomsen, 93, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a long and fulfilling life.
Andrew was born the son of the late Ruth (Fred) and Carl Thomsen on Aug. 15, 1928, in Keene. He was educated in Keene and Swanzey, where he attended local schools.
On Aug. 17, 1968, he exchanged vows with Vera M (Wilson) at the West Keene Chapel Lutheran Church — now the Trinity Lutheran Church. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 53 years.
Andy was employed by MPB/Timken Manufacturing in Keene for 33 years in the maintenance department before his retirement in 1992. Prior, he had worked at Sprague and Carlton Co. as a machinist for years. He enjoyed watching television (especially Red Sox games), talking about sports stats, reminiscing about his childhood and reading the newspaper from beginning to end, and time spent camping with family and friends. As Andy grew older, he enjoyed his afternoon siesta.
Andy was spiritual and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Keene for many years. He was known at church for his welcoming smile and great hugs while ushering on Sunday mornings.
Mr. Thomsen is survived by his wife, Vera M. Thomsen, of Swanzey; his stepdaughter, Jeanne C. Robbins, and her husband, Paul, of Swanzey; his siblings: Elaine Kent of Inverness, Fla.; Shirley Carrol of Inverness, Fla.; and Jean Watts and her husband, Robert, of Londonderry; her grandchildren: Jennifer J. Chabott; Daniel Chabott Sr. and his wife, Jennifer; Nicholas Brooks and his wife, Kristin; David Jardine and his partner, Michelle Burback; and Shane Robinson and his wife, Tori. In addition, he is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Andy is predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Thomsen; a sister in-law, Charlotte Thomsen; a brother in-law, Bud Kent; and stepdaughter, Alice V. Robinson.
In keeping with Andy’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Andrew A. Thomsen to: Trinity Lutheran School, 100 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
