Andrew A. Castor Sr.

Andrew A. “Andy” Castor Sr., 53, husband of 34 years to Debra L. Castor, died unexpectedly on July 12, 2022, while living in Alaska for a short period of time.
Andy grew up and lived most of his life in New Hampshire and attended Keene High School. He was born in Keene on Nov. 18, 1968, and was the son of Joyce M. (McGrath) and Paul V. Castor, who are both deceased.
Andy worked in several career fields including farming, landscaping, painting and as a laborer at a paper mill. Wanting to help others, Andy obtained his licensed practical nursing degree working per diem, traveling to hospitals and nursing homes to fill in for others should they have staffing needs. He loved his role as an LPN.
Andy enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing, hiking, playing the guitar and singing to his children and grandchildren. He loved to enter 5K races, and completed a 50K foot race in Pisgah Park.
He will be greatly missed by his children: Jeannette E. Rivera, of Swanzey; Arrielle Barfield of Marlborough; Mandy A. Blogg of Fitzwilliam; and Andrew A. Castor Jr. of Marlborough; his grandchildren: Connor, Taina “Nina,” Claira, Millie, Henry, Layla and Elyza; his siblings: Stephen P. Castor of Alaska; Pamela J. Castor of Missouri; Brenda J. Finn of New Hampshire; Thomas A. Castor of New Hampshire and Norah Adkins of North Carolina; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A grandson, Brantley, and a sister, Cheryl A. Castor, predeceased him.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend.