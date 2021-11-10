Amy N. Clark, 33, formerly of Keene, passed away on Sept. 18, 2021, in Savannah, Ga., where she was residing with her husband, Justin, while he is stationed in the U.S. Army.
Her parents, Inga LaFaye and Harry Fifield, welcomed their daughter into the world in Keene on Feb. 21, 1988. She grew up in Keene and attended local schools.
Amy was a social butterfly and was always looking for the next adventure. She had the most beautiful smile that would light up the room. She loved music and she loved to sing, especially to her children. She was very artistic and loved to draw and write poetry.
Amy was a loving and devoted mother. She had a beautiful heart and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was loved dearly and will be forever missed.
She will be greatly missed by many, especially her husband, Justin Eden, of Savannah, Ga.; her four children: Taija Clark, Kylia Clark, Haven Clark and Soren Clark; her parents; seven siblings; and many other extended family members. A son, Kiegan Clark, predeceased Amy.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain physical distance protocols. Funeral services for Amy will be held privately by the family.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
