Amy M. (St. Pierre) Raymond was born on April 30, 1934, to Arthur and Blanche (Poland) St. Pierre. She graduated from Conant High School and lived in Washington State for a time, but found it too gloomy. She returned to Rindge and married William J. Raymond Jr. and had three children: Leslie, Ken and Earl.
Amy worked at the Guernsey Cattle Club, Letourneau Insurance and Realty, Yankee Magazine in customer service and, until her retirement, as secretary at the Rindge Town Office. Amy was involved with the Rindge Historical Society. She was a Charter member of the Rindge Woman’s club, and she belonged to P.O.O.R. and the Memorial Day committee. She was a Supervisor of the Checklist for many years.
Amy was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Wayne B. Pike Sr.; her sister, Janet B. Gordon; her sons, Ken and Earl; and her special friend, Joe Broyles.
Amy was still contacted by people from all over with Rindge history questions and she enjoyed helping people in that way. She moved to Payson Village when it opened and she loved having her neighbors close, the card games and get-togethers there. She will be missed by many.
Amy is survived by her daughter, Leslie (Hugh) of Dublin; her nine grandchildren; Stacy (Kurt) Weibel of Rindge, who helped with her care; Brian Hildreth (Jackie) of Jaffrey; Ross Hildreth of Westminster, Mass.; her great-great-grandson, and another on the way; and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Rindge Recreation Hall on Wellington Road. Per Amy’s wishes, “Just have a big pot luck for me,” so you may bring a dish, but it isn’t required. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Rindge Historical Society, P.O. Box 543, Rindge NH 03461.
We want to thank the neighbors, the Rindge EMT’s, Jaffrey Ambulance, Monadnock Community Hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock — Lebanon and the caring staff at the Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center for their help and many kindnesses shown to us through Amy’s illness. She passed peacefully having lived independently to the end.
