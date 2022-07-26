Amy Barstow

Artist, wife, mother and grandmother, Amy Choko Barstow, 69, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Born April 11, 1953, in Fort Eustis, Va., Amy was committed to family, the arts and nature. Amy was passionate and creative with a talent for all art forms. Regardless of the medium, she was swift to learn and extremely talented in her creations and expression. This included painting, drawing, writing and song. A lifelong avid gardener and lover of nature, Amy spent many of her later years volunteering with the N.H. Fish and Game Department and with schools through their science and nature programs. Amy enjoyed working with her hands and exercising her mind. She enjoyed baking, knitting and learning new skills.
She will be missed by her husband of 50 years, Terence Barstow. She is survived by her six children: John Barstow of New Zealand; Rachel Barstow and Nicholas Weston of Australia; Ashley and Stephanie (Vinci) Barstow of Massachusetts; Nicole and Joseph Bowers of Massachusetts; Bonnie and Loren Rathel of Georgia; and Blaise Barstow of Georgia; and nine grandchildren: Zedok, Nathan, Cecily, Elizabeth, Brody, Amy-Jeane, Graydon, Benjamin and Theodore. She also leaves behind her nephew and niece, Andrew and Shainna Dusoe.
A Celebration of Life will be held with family members in private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 250 1st Ave., Boston MA 02129.