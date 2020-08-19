Americo D'Aquila

Americo “Ric” D’Aquila, 82, of Keene and formerly of Long Island, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Keene Center Genesis Nursing Home, Keene.
He was born in Queens, N.Y., and was the son of the late Michael and Christina (Marinelli) D’Aquila, and brother of the late Anthony, Lucy and Antoinette D’Aquila. His wife, Therese, passed in 2019.
He is survived by his son, John D’Aquila, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; his daughter and son-in-law, Marianne and Richard Stamegna, of Beverly, Mass.; and two grandchildren: Michael D’Aquila and Christina D’Aquila, also of Florida.
Ric served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Van Voorhis and was a master electrician for over 35 years. He enjoyed his family, fishing the waters off Long Island and driving the mountains of New Hampshire.
Funeral services will be private at the request of Ric. The family wishes to thank the incredible nurses, staff and aides of Keene Center Genesis as well as his local friends who stood with him during his final challenging years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to: the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (https://monadnockhumanesociety.org/donate/).
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Foley Funeral Home of Keene. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
