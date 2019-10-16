Amelia M. Lee
On Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, Preslie Caswell and Robert Lee Jr. of Swanzey welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Amelia Miranda Lee, into the world at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. In the 190 minutes of her life she touched so many people and was surrounded by love and warmth.
She is survived by her parents, Robert E. Lee Jr. and Preslie Caswell; her brother, Damon Lee; her paternal grandparents, Tracy and Robert E. Lee Sr.; maternal grandparents, David Caswell and Lori Mitchell and Miranda Myers; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m., to offer support for her family. Burial in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Marlborough will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hubbard Center at the Cheshire Medical Center c/o Mindy Glasschroeder, 580 Court St., Keene 03431. A fund has been established to assist families who have experienced the loss of a child.
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
