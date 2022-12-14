Amanda Sue L’Abbe, 41, of Brattleboro, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in a motor vehicle accident.
Amanda was born to the late Benjamin H. Lemieux of Winchester and the late Darlene Roeill (L’Abbe) of Brookline, Mass., on Jan. 8, 1981.
She is survived by her two sons, Jaydon and Anthony, who are both under 20 years old, as well as five siblings, a partner, and many, many friends and family members who loved her.
The family has set up a GoFundMe with the help of a family friend to lessen the burden on her eldest son.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion, 32 Linden St., Brattleboro.
Support through the GoFundMe can be found at http://go-fundme/73ed208.
