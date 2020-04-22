Alvin Davis
Alvin “Al” Davis, 90, of West Chesterfield, passed away peacefully April 15, 2020, with his family by his side.
He was born March 22, 1930, in West Chesterfield to Clinton and Katherine Davis and later lived almost 60 years on the same Chesterfield property that Davis ancestors occupied since the mid-1700s.
Alvin began a lifelong series of jobs serving the Town of Chesterfield when he began working for the highway department at age 13. He attended the two-room schoolhouse in West Chesterfield and spent several years working in town cemeteries as a youngster. He was a member of Future Farmers of America and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1948.
On July 29, 1956, he married the love of his life, Freda Dillback, of Brattleboro. They enjoyed a very close and loving relationship for 63 years.
In his early years Alvin ventured into entrepreneurship, raising cucumbers for Vlasic Pickles and operating a sawmill business where he did everything from logging to sawing crutch stock. He held jobs in Vermont at Railway Express, Quinn Freight Lines and was plant manager at Arnoldware.
In November 1969 he became road agent in Chesterfield and later became director of public works, a position he held until December 1994, interrupted briefly by a stint working for the Town of Walpole. Alvin also served in Chesterfield as a library trustee and as a selectman after his retirement.
As a child, Alvin dug waterways in dirt and studied how the water flowed. As road agent he delighted in watching the snow fly off the end of his plow and in knowing town roads so well that he slowed down for bumps that were hidden under snow. As a neighbor, he was quick to clear snow from driveways with his Ford tractor and to pull cars out of the mud.
As a husband, he was a dedicated team player, balancing tremendous hard work with play times with his daughters, constructing igloos and sledding ramps, and playfully chasing them around the house on Sunday mornings.
He enjoyed farming his entire life, raising livestock and multiple crops on the family farm for decades. He derived peace from his cherished woodlands, making maple syrup and growing flowers, and had a love for numerous family pets. He enjoyed card-playing at family gatherings. He considered himself lucky and drew much joy from spending all of these days with Freda.
Alvin was recently predeceased by his youngest daughter, Susan Allgood, and his sister-in-law, Lorraine Baldwin. He is survived by his wife, Freda; his daughter, Carolyn Smith, and her partner, Gary Gragen, of West Chesterfield; his daughter, Nancy Aichele, of West Chesterfield; his sister, Sylvia Fairbanks, of Keene; his sister, Barbara, and her husband, Fred Melvin, of West Chesterfield; his brother-in-law, Joe Baldwin, of Keene; his grandson, Jesse Smith, of Milton, Vt.; his step-grandchildren and “adopted” grandchildren: Donovan Daughtry, Connor Allgood, Sarah Gragen, Justin Gragen, Emma Gragen, Stephanie Sargent and Zachary Sargent; and several beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including his nephew, Lester Fairbanks, of West Chesterfield, with whom he was exceptionally close.
Due to COVID19 health concerns, a private graveside service for family will be held at the Chesterfield West Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date and location to be announced.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Vernon Green Nursing Home, and ask that any memorial contributions be made to them at: Activities Dept., c/o Vernon Green Nursing Home, 61 Greenway Drive, Vernon VT 05354. Any stories or remembrances about Alvin would be welcomed and may be mailed to The Davis Family at P.O. Box 48, West Chesterfield NH 03466, or emailed to nacc-alvindavis@usa.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Atamaniuk Funeral Home, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.