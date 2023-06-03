Alvin C. Pratt, 86, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away on May 29, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
He was born on June 8, 1936, in Winchester, son of the late Harold and Mae (Wall) Pratt. He was the youngest of eight children.
Following his schooling, Alvin worked at the tannery in his hometown of Winchester and later at Princess Shoe Company in Keene. He held a 35-year career with Kingsbury Corporation in Keene as a machinist. During his retirement, until the age of 81, he continued to remain hardworking and self-employed doing lawncare and snow removal.
In 1954, Alvin married the love of his life, Lorraine Cummings. They celebrated more than 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2018.
Alvin was an active member at the Keene Moose Lodge and American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting in his younger years. He was most proud of his five children and cherished his Saturday nights out dancing with Lorraine.
Alvin will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: Robert A. Pratt and his wife, Nancy, of Merrimack; Dennis J. Pratt and his wife, Kim, of Fitzwilliam; Sharon M. O’Connor and her husband, Michael, of Westmoreland; Julie A. Rooney and her husband, Steve, of Troy; and Richard E. “Rick” Pratt and his wife, Jenn, of Spofford; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Shirley Lloyd, and her husband, Tex, of Keene; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to his wife, Lorraine, and his parents, Alvin was predeceased by his seven siblings.
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the nursing staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland for their impeccable care of Alvin.
Services for Alvin will be held privately with family, and burial will take place at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Activities Fund at Maplewood Nursing Home, 201 River Road, Westmoreland NH 03467; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago IL 60601 (www.ALZ.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Pratt family or to share a memory of Alvin, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.