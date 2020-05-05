Alton G. Hastings Sr.
Alton G. “Al” Hastings Sr., 78, of Winchester and formerly of Keene, passed away on April 27, 2020, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on Jan. 17, 1942, the son of the late Herman and Eleanor (Wilder) Hastings.
Al was happily married for 37 years to Sandra Joyce (Cookie) Hastings until her passing in 2003.
Al had been employed by Troy Mills in the dye room, from which he retired.
Al was a very loving, caring man, and a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He always put everyone else first. His passion was riding motorcycles and visiting family members.
Al will be dearly missed by his sons: Randy Hastings and his wife, Barb, of Richmond; Jason Hastings and his wife, Jackie, of Stoddard; Alton Hastings Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Wentworth; his longtime girlfriend, Mary Hastings, of Swanzey; his siblings: Van Hastings and his wife, Jean, of Winchester; Jessie Hallowell of Swanzey; and Dottie Bohannan of Northfield, Mass; as well as 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Joyce (Cookie) Hastings; his brother, Herman Hastings; and his sister, Ella Miller.
Services will be announced a later date.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Al, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
