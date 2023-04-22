Almon L. Davis, age 90, of Merced, Calif., died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home after a period of declining health. He was born in Keene on Dec. 29, 1932, the son of Irene D. Barrett and was raised on the Davis farm in Roxbury.
He graduated from Marlborough High School and attended college for a while. He then went into the Air Force and retired in 1974. After retiring from the Air Force, he started his own handyman business before becoming a licensed contractor. He retired from the business in 1994 to travel and enjoy life.
He loved his seafood, eating as much as he could when he came to New Hampshire, playing horseshoes and taking pride in his outdoor gardens.
He is survived by his children: Bruce Davis, Brian Davis, Nadine Fanguy, Witt Davis, Eric and Terri Sterling; as well as 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; a sister, Sherry Healey; and a sister-in-law Ella Cady. He also leaves behind his good friend and caregiver Gloria Baraias. He was predeceased by his mother, Irene D. Barrett and brothers James Cady and Donald Cady.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Ivers and Alcon Funeral Home, 901 West Main St., Merced, Calif. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing.