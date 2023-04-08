Alma Marjorie (Smith) Goodnow died peacefully and with family members at her side at the age of 101 in Concord on the first day of April 2023.
Alma was born to Harold L. Smith Sr. and Marjorie (Cashmere) Smith in Bellows Falls on Feb. 23, 1922. After she graduated from Windham High School in Willimantic, Conn., she was employed by Aetna Fire Insurance Company and by Hamilton Standard Propeller Corporation.
She volunteered for service in Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (the U.S. Navy WAVES) shortly after her 21st birthday. Her first WAVES assignment was to establish a cooks and bakers school with three other WAVES. She was then assigned to special duty on Lake Michigan to support a National War Bond Drive. Alma returned to the Bronx to manage the officers’ mess until she was assigned to lead a group of sailors and WAVES at Sampson Training Station, where she ordered and dispensed supplies for the Ship’s Company Galley that served 3,000 U.S. Navy personnel. Alma proudly served her country until Nov. 11, 1945, when she was honorably discharged from service.
Alma met Leslie H. Goodnow of Keene while he was in the U.S. Army. They were married Aug. 23, 1946, in Andover, Conn. They had been married for 70 years when Leslie died in September 2016.
Immediately after the war, Alma and Leslie lived in Hanover, and Norwich, Vt., where they had three sons. They moved to Keene in 1953, where a fourth son was born. In 1971, they moved to the Goodnow family homestead in East Sullivan.
Alma was devoted to her family. She was also active in her community, especially in the United Church of Christ in Keene, where she served on the Diaconate, held several other leadership positions and was active in state and national programs. Church Women United gave her the Valiant Woman Award. Playing in the Ringers on the Square Church Hand Bell Choir for 15 years brought her much joy. She was also active in the New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service, where she held County and State leadership positions. She enjoyed quilting with the Cheshire Quilters’ Guild, of which she was a charter member. She also enjoyed gardening with the Old Homestead Garden Club. Alma was named New Hampshire Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. in 1996.
Alma was predeceased by her first son, Leslie “Bud” H. Goodnow Jr.; and by her husband, Leslie H. Goodnow Sr.
She is survived by many who hold her memory dear, including: her brother, Harold L. Smith Jr., and his wife, Dorothy, of Greenfield (N.H.); her daughter-in-law, Judy Goodnow, and her husband, Michael Bujnowski, of Bow; her son, Donald, and his wife, Marcia (Gordon), of Madbury, and their son, Matthew, of Homer, Alaska, and their daughter, Reverend Emily, her husband, Noah, and son, Silas, of Lovell, Maine; her son, Walter “Hal,” of Surry; her son, Robert, and his wife, Martha (Wardwell), of Mont Vernon, and their son, Caleb, of Barre, Vt., and their daughter, Sarah, of Ouray, Colo.; and her cousins, Barbara Mackay of Southington, Conn., and Judy Bland of The Woodlands, Texas.
A celebration of Alma’s life will be held at Havenwood-Heritage Heights, 33 Christian Ave., Concord, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial gifts to Habitat for Humanity; or to the Havenwood-Heritage Heights kitchen, c/o HHH, 33 Christian Ave., Concord NH 03301.