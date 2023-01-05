Allissa M. Abbott

Allissa Mae (Auger) Abbott, 28, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at her side on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
She was born the daughter of Doris F. (Auger) Abbott on July 19, 1994, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 2012. Allissa most recently worked at Subway as well as People’s Linen and Kohl’s.
Along with working, Allissa enjoyed spending her time picking flowers and four-leaf clovers, drawing, writing and going to parks. Allissa was known for having a big heart and loved to be with her son. Allissa Mae was a beautiful mom. She loved her son Michael with all her heart and soul. Her son Michael is her greatest pride and joy and the love of her life. Nothing made Allissa happier than to see her son Michael with a happy heart and thriving at his best. She loved her son dearly and her love for her son will be everlasting.
Allissa had a motherly instinct long before she became a mom. She was always helping take care of her younger sister, Alaina, and younger brothers, Tyler and Braden. She was always up for a good adventure, whether it be a trip to the LEGO display in Boston or to the ocean. She believed in her words, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” “Love your family,” “Spend time,” “Be kind and serve one another,” “Make no room for regrets,” and “Today is short and tomorrow is not promised.”
Allissa’s family and friends reflect on her as always being a very caring and giving person, a light-hearted person with a sense of humor along with being happy and content with the simple things in life. Allissa Mae was very artistic in many ways. She was very good at drawing freehand. She enjoyed writing. She always gave the best advice and comforted those in need. She also loved styling her hair and doing her makeup. She always looked beautiful. She had a flair for aesthetics when it came to the philosophy that deals with all things’ beauty and in artistic taste. Allissa had an appreciation for beauty and her beauty will forever shine. We all love you, much, much more Allissa Mae, a.k.a. ladybug.
Allissa is survived by her mother, Doris F. Abbott, and her fiance, Scott, of Hinsdale; her son, Michael E. Deruisseau III, of Hinsdale; her three siblings: Ashley F. Abbott and her fiance, Max, of Hinsdale; Alaina V. Auger-Fiset and her significant other, Cody, of Keene; and Braden S. Auger-Dietz of Hinsdale. She is also survived by her Uncle Richard Auger Jr. and Aunt Valerie Harrington, both of Winchester; along with her cousins, Leah, Emma, Emerson, Symantha and Benjamin; and great-cousins, Kaleb, Trace, Astrid, Annastasiya Mae, Hunter and Aubrey; along with extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her brother, Tyler J. Auger; her Aunt Cindy Abbott; and her cousins, Richard and Clarissa; along with her grandparents, Richard and Faith Auger.
A Celebration of Allissa’s Life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.