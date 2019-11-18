Allison J. Patnaude
Allison J. (Kraft) Patnaude, 62, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home in Keene. She passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Allison was born the daughter of the late Janice (Duby) and Robert Kraft Sr. on Oct. 2, 1957, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. She was educated in Keene and graduated with the Keene High School class of 1975.
She worked as a molder for Concord Industries in Fitzwilliam for three years. Prior, she had been employed by Monadnock Developmental Service in Keene and at Shaw’s Grocery Stores in Keene. Allison was also a longtime Avon Lady.
On June 8, 2002, she exchanged vows with George L. Patnaude at the Westport Village Church. They were married with family and friends in attendance. The Patnaudes have been married for 17 years.
Allison was a loving member of the United Church of Christ in Winchester and enjoyed being a part of many social groups, including the Ladies Society and the Red Hats Society. She will be remembered for her love of others, generosity, and kindness.
Mrs. Patnaude is survived by her husband, George L. Patnaude, of Winchester; her children: Cara L. Morin and her husband, Michael, of Tustin, Calif.; and Travis A. Provencher and his wife, Katherine, of Keene; a granddaughter, Elizabeth E. Provencher of Keene; her siblings: Stephen Kraft and his wife, Debbie, of Marlow; Robert Kraft Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Hillsborough; and Janice Kraft of Jaffrey. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 2 to 3 p.m. with a celebration of life service to commence at 3 p.m., all at the United Church of Christ, 97 Main St., Winchester. Calling services will continue until approximately 6 p.m. for those who wish to arrive later.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be sent in memory of Allison J. Patnaude to: United Church of Christ, 97 Main St., Winchester, NH 03470, or online to Go Fund Me at: https://bit.ly/2CVTnIS
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH, 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
