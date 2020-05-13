Allan D. Nelson
Allan D. Nelson (Big Al) of Naples, Fla., formerly of Keene, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born May 6, 1961, the son of the late Rosalita M. Besso Nelson and Charles R. Nelson Sr.
Allan attended Keene High School and spent many years in his home town before escaping the cold winters and migrating south.
Once he landed in Naples, Fla., Allan found his second family with ZOEM Flooring and owner Tim Lirette, with whom he was employed for 20 years.
Big Al was an avid outdoorsman whose passions included kayaking, scuba diving, bicycling and camping. He was notorious for his wicked green thumb and took great pride in tending to his garden. His cats, who he adored, have been constant companies to him throughout his life.
Allan will be remembered by his ability to spread joy through his jokes and infectious laughter. His bigger-than-life personality left a lasting impression with anyone who crossed his path.
He is survived by his son, Caleb Adler; his two granddaughters, Mya and Kayla; his three sisters: Charlene Nelson Bird, Rosanne Nelson Russel, both of Keene, and Annette Nelson Rogers and her husband, Kevin, of Melbourne, Fla.; his brother, Charles R. Nelson Jr.; his nieces and nephews: Ryan, Shannon, Michelle, Kyle, Nicholas, Andrew, Rachael and Michelle; his many cousins and his family in Newfoundland; as well as many friends in Florida who he considered family.
See ‘ya later now.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
To honor Allan’s compassion for animals, donations can be made to your local humane society.
