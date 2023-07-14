Allan C. Cantlin

Allan C. “Grampa” Cantlin, 83, of New Port Richey, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 8, 2023, with his family at his side after a period of declining health.
He was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Keene. He was a graduate of Keene High School. He began working as an optical engineer at American Optical and retired from Virgo Optics in New Port Richey, Fla.
He could always find something in common with everyone he met and made friends very easily. He was a very loving and caring person. He insisted everyone call him “Grampa.” His lifelong passions were bowling, golfing, playing catcher for the Keene Softball League, putting together puzzles and playing card games. After moving to Florida he was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He loved to travel abroad and enjoyed vacationing at the cottage on Granite Lake where he spent summers visiting friends and family. His favorite “happy place” was sitting having his morning coffee, watching the loons and doing the daily crossword puzzle.
He belonged to the Florida Fossil Club, and he loved to go on ventures doing fossil digs. You could always find him puttering in the yard planting flowers and doing yard work. He also developed a passion for cooking and baking breads.
He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Cynthia (Vose) Cantlin, of New Port Richey, Fla.; his children: Kim Cantlin (David Falconer) of Bradenton, Fla.; Tracy Cantlin (John Corliss III) of Winchester; and Bryce Cantlin (Patti) of Gambrills, Md.; two step-daughters who he thought of as his own: Kim (Alan) Rumrill of Stoddard; and Mary Fish of Walpole; his seven grandchildren: Shelby Gauvin of Riverview, Fla.; Nicholas Springer of Swanzey; Alicia Springer of Stoddard; Keith Cantlin of Hagerstown, Md.; Bryan Cantlin of Stafford, Va.; and Nathan and Jennifer Rumrill of Stoddard; along with five great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Joyce Carver, Jon Cantlin and Paul Cantlin.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Cantlin.
He will also be missed greatly by his dear close friends, Steve and Phyllis Sacone of Florida, and John and Judy Caldarelli of Swanzey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends in New Hampshire.