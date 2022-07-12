Alicia Lawlor passed away on July 7, 2022 at the age of 42.
Alicia was born on Aug. 5, 1979, to Steven and Susan Maslowski. She was born and raised in Marlow. She enjoyed everything New Hampshire has to offer, including hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling. She also enjoyed photography and raising her favorite breed of dog, Rottweiler. Alicia was a hard worker, strong willed, stubborn, loving and determined. She would give you the shirt off her back, and was an amazing friend to many. She was a proud member of the Marlow Odd Fellows Lodge #69. She also volunteered with and passionately supported Feeding Tiny Tummies.
But what most people knew about Alicia was her devotion to her two girls, Katelyn and Kristi. Her girls were her everything.
Alicia is survived by her girls, Katelyn and Kristi; her parents, Steven and Susan Maslowski, of Marlow; her brother, Jason, and his wife, Jen, and their children, Kayla, Joshua and Dylan, of Keene; her brother, Nathan, and his wife, Kendra, and their children, William, Peter, Ryan and Lily, of Windsor, Vt.; her paternal aunt, Linda Warren, and her husband, Stan, of Westfield, Mass., and their children, Chris, Zak and Courtney; her paternal aunt, Joanne Casey, and her husband, Chris, of McAllister, Mont., and their children, Cheyanne and Jenna; her paternal uncle, Jim Maslowski, and his wife, Linda, of Holyoke, Mass., and their daughter, Jennifer; her maternal aunt, Tami Frazier, and her husband, Scott, of Marlow, and their children, Matt, Josh and Megan; and her cousins: Cheri and Tim Parenteau, Luke Masse, Jacob Masse and Adam Carlin, all of West Virginia.
She is predeceased by her maternal aunt, Kathy Carlin; and her cousin, Luke Carlin.
The family wishes to thank everyone who reached out, brought food, sent well wishes and for the outpouring of support shown to them during this difficult time. The family would like to send a special thank you to the Marlow Odd Fellows Lodge #69 and Feeding Tiny Tummies for their support, and a heartfelt appreciation to Katelyn’s teacher, Elizabeth Zimmer, and Kristi’s teacher, Kari Stevens, for all the love and compassion they have shown the girls.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to “Alicia’s Children Fund” hosted by the IOOF Forest Lodge #69, P.O. Box 269, Marlow, NH 03456; or Feeding Tiny Tummies, 305 Park Ave., Keene NH 03431.