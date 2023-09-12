Alice Viola Rasanen, 91, of Nesconset, N.Y., passed away peacefully in Stony Brook, N.Y., on Aug. 28, 2023, in the presence of loving family.
She was born on July 18, 1932, in Mineola, N.Y., the daughter of Swedish immigrants Karin and Arthur Peterson, and would forever be proud of her Swedish heritage.
Soon after her marriage to Stanley A. Rasanen in 1951, the couple began building a family life in Nesconset in a house that Alice designed on a street that Alice’s father, a builder, named after his granddaughter. Alice often worked part-time to make ends meet, as well as served as Den Mother, merit badge counselor and other family roles. She eventually traveled to all 50 states and many countries in Europe, Africa and Asia.
In later life, she enjoyed digital jigsaw puzzles as well as sharing with her many Facebook friends posts that she found especially interesting or funny. Blessed with a subtle and sly sense of humor, Alice was loving, intelligent, creative and talented. She was an accomplished stained-glass artisan as well as an amazing fabric artist who became not only a home-based professional seamstress and upholsterer but also an award-winning quilter whose hundreds of quilts of every size, shape and theme were featured in numerous quilt shows and displays.
She was an active member for decades of both the Smithtown Stitchers in Smithtown, N.Y., and the Monadnock Quilters’ Guild in Peterborough. Most of all, Alice was generous and kind. Among many quiet gestures that she made to help others, she sewed doll clothes for school fundraisers and put together hundreds of charity quilts for Project Linus, Cozy Covers, veterans and other causes in New York and New Hampshire. With her husband Stan, she welcomed into their home and family many folks, young and old, who just needed a place to stay, often for a long period of time, that offered love and support.
Alice was predeceased by her husband, Stan.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Burnett (Jack), of Peterborough; and her sons, Harold Rasanen of Durham, N.C., and Wayne Rasanen (Joan) of New Port Richey, Fla.; her grandchildren: Christal Hutton (Chad) of Raleigh, N.C.; Ashley Rasanen of New Port Richey, Fla.; and Christopher Burnett of Medford, Mass.; and many other dear friends and family members near and far.
Cremation services have been held. In accordance with Alice’s wishes, she may be remembered through a contribution to Doctors Without Borders or a favorite local animal rescue, or simply through performing a random act of kindness for someone else.