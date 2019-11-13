Alice T. Cavanaugh
Alice “Ally” Teresa (Nugent) Cavanaugh, 86 of Keene passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 11, 2019.
She was born in Worcester, Mass., on Nov. 30, 1932, to the late James and Agnes (Kelley) Nugent. She grew up in Auburn, Mass.
Alice received a master’s degree in education from Worcester State College.
On June 20, 1959, she married the love of her life, Dr. Paul T. Cavanaugh, and they moved to Keene. Alice returned to teaching at Hinsdale High School and Keene Middle School after raising her family.
Alice loved playing golf, visiting Wells Beach, Maine, reading, and was an avid Boston sports fan, especially her beloved Red Sox. But most of all, Alice loved and devoted her time to her family.
She is survived by her five children, Catherine C. Morris of Keene, Mary A. Durling and her husband, Mark, of Chesterfield, Sean P. Cavanaugh of Keene, Patrick J. Cavanaugh and his wife, Michele, of Swanzey, and Ann K. Cavanaugh of Keene; grandchildren, Amanda Durling, Elizabeth Durling, Riley Morris, Meghan Morris and Aidan Cavanaugh; great-grandchildren, Jossyln, Avery, Norah and Eli; her sister, Mary Miller and her husband, Leo, of Branford, Conn.; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her brothers, James and Jack Nugent; and son in-law, Thomas H. Morris.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday evening from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Cavanaugh’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Mass and NH Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.