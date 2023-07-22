Alice T. “Terry” Caswell passed peacefully in her home on July 11, 2023. She was 91 years old.
“Terry,” as she was known by her friends, was born Alice Anne Terry in Clark’s Green, Pa., on Aug. 5, 1931. After graduating from high school in Berwick, Pa., Terry completed a 2-year degree in merchandising at Edgewood Park, N.Y., and proceeded to be employed in the ladies fashion department of Lord & Taylor in New York City.
She soon met and married her husband, Alexis Caswell III. Terry soon gave birth to their first child, Alex Caswell, and over the next 10 years would add four more — Stacey, Steven, Ross and Ken.
Terry and Lex moved to Keene in 1968, where her husband became employed at Kingsbury Machine Tool Corporation. Terry raised her children while also engaging herself in the community by reading to the area’s children at the Keene Public Library. Terry also used her dramatic arts background and took the role of Nelly Forbush in the Keene Lion’s Club production of “South Pacific” in 1969.
Eventually, as her children grew older, Terry and her longtime best friend, Sally Miller, partnered to form a touring marionette company called the King’s Puppeteers. Over the course of the next decade they brought their performances all across New England and beyond entertaining and educating school-age children.
Terry enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with her lady friends and attending church at Sturtevant Chapel. Terry lived a full and happy life.
Terry is preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Marks, and her parents, Kenneth Terry and Helen Terry.
Terry is survived by her five children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the sanctuary of Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene. All who knew Terry are welcome to attend.