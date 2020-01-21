Alice R. Patterson
Alice R. Patterson, 96, of Westmoreland and formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully at the Maplewood Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born in Keene on Aug. 9, 1923, the daughter of Leo R. and Emma A. Short. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Keene.
On June 10, 1978, she joined her heart, her life and her family with her love, James A. Patterson. The two started their lives together and over the years as their family grew, adding grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, each one was welcomed with a tremendous amount of love and support. All their time was spent at football games, baseball games, dance recitals, birthday parties and any event or activity the grandchildren had going on. She also enjoyed going back and forth to Louisiana and often spent winters with her children there. She was so loved and appreciated for the warm and wonderful mom and grandmother she was, being anywhere any of them needed her to be.
She was known for her beauty, her spunk, her sense of humor and her ability to light up any room she walked into.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Sandra Gauvin of Somersworth; Phyllis Lane and her husband, Howard, Bobby Alexander and his wife, Phyllis, and Nancy Grover and her husband, Steve, all of Swanzey; Rosemary Credeur and her husband, Gerald, of Rayne La.; Cindy Latiolais and her husband, Bobby, of Spofford; Tammy Whorfe and her husband, Frank, of Keene; and her 24 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, James A. Patterson; her daughter and first born, Janice Marie Miner; her grandson, Timothy Alexander; her son-in-law, Norman Gauvin; her sister, Mary Davis; and her brothers, Leo Short, Robert Short, Kenneth Short and Joe Short.
A liturgy of the word will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Burial will be in the spring in the Spofford Village Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Maplewood Nursing Home Activity Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
