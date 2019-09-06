Alice R. Buraczynski
Alice Rose Buraczynski passed away on Aug. 29, 2019.
She was born in Weston, Vt., daughter of Frank Johnson and Matilda Moses Johnson. She was the second to youngest of 17 brothers and sisters. She married John Buraczynski in 1968.
Alice leaves behind her husband, John; five daughters, Sheila Merton, Roxanne Ebbighausen, Deborah Richmond, Penelope Sheldon and Stacia Robins. She leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was very active in the Hinsdale Post 4234, where she was a life member. She served as president of the Ladies Auxiliary for several years and past District 5 president.
She loved to celebrate all the holidays with family and friends of her house.
There will be a graveside service at St. Josephs Cemetery in Hinsdale Sept. 21 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, you can give a donation to hospice.
