Alice May Tinker, 91, of South Acworth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Alice was born on April 27, 1929, in New Brunswick, N.J. Raised by her parents, Corinne and Cecil Simpson, she grew up primarily in Belmar, N.J., and attended local schools, graduating from Manasquan High School.
She married James A. Patterson in 1951 and they lived in California, where James was stationed while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, then in Neptune, N.J., where they settled down and added three sons to their family. They moved to New Hampshire in 1970. After Alice’s divorce from James, she married Carlton A. Tinker Sr. in 1972.
Alice’s working career began with a longstanding job as an operator for Bell Telephone. Her primary interest in the health care field led her to work as a nurse’s aide. She also trained as an operating room technician, and she pursued her education in nursing by attending Claremont Technical Community College. Other jobs included some factory work, and she was also a school van driver. She was last employed as a paraprofessional working with children at the John D. Perkins Elementary School in Marlow.
In her younger years, Alice liked square dancing. During her many years in Acworth, she enjoyed studying Reiki, and crocheting and weaving with a group of friends. She also volunteered for The Red Cross.
Alice was predeceased by her brother, Benjamin R. Lindsley; her husband, Carlton; and a stepson, Carlton Tinker Jr. She leaves her sons: Ross, Scott and Bruce Patterson; and her stepchildren: Loretta Hull, Ralph Tinker and Carol Heil; several grandchildren, and her cat, Buddy.
A memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements (www.neunfuneralhomes.com).
