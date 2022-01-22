Alice Kaneko Nagahiro

Our beloved Mom, Grandma and Baachan, Alice Kaneko (Mukai) Nagahiro, passed away at the age of 90 on Jan. 14, 2022.
Born in Waipahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 13, 1932, Alice’s most cherished childhood years were spent in Wailua nurtured by the wisdom, love and protection of her grandmother, Kaneko Mukai (Shinmoto). Upon graduation from Leileihula High School, Alice ventured to San Francisco where she followed in her grandmother’s footsteps, earning her nursing diploma at St. Francis Hospital in 1955. That same year she married James Y. Nagahiro, who had just completed Air Force Aviation Cadet training, and so began a lifelong adventure with the Air Force.
Alice was a loving and giving mother. Air Force life meant Jim’s long and frequent absences from the family, essentially making Alice a “single Mom” to four young children. There were always three balanced homemade meals, the smell of baking cookies, fresh sheets on five beds every Friday, a home clean and tidy as a hospital room, never a missed appointment or school activity ... and still, Alice found time to be a Scout leader, homeroom mother, hospital volunteer and part-time nurse.
Alice was a consummate Air Force wife. Air Force duties included taking under her wing young crewmembers’ wives, showing them the ropes of Air Force life. She kept crew families close by celebrating milestones and supporting them in times of need. In these ways, and by keeping a tightly run home life for her family, Jim always felt Alice was an equal contributor to Air Force service.
To this day Alice and Jim’s children and grandchildren benefit, in their personal and work lives, from her example of unshakeable dedication, thorough efficiency and consideration of others.
Alice and Jim settled in Rindge in 1997 to joyfully indulge their love for their six grandchildren. There they traveled through years and miles attending umpteen zillion school activities and sporting events. Alice also very much enjoyed making new friends as a volunteer at the Rindge Library. She and Jim were longstanding members of the NYC Buddhist Church.
Alice is predeceased by her husband, Jim; her son, Jon; and her son-in-law, Steve Sattler; Brian and Gladys Mukai; and Roberta Serai (Mukai). She is survived by her daughter, Ann Nagahiro; her daughter, Lynn Spendley and son-in-law, Frank; son David Nagahiro and daughter-in-law, Ivy; and her grandchildren: Conrad Carlson; Frank, Sean and Seamus Spendley; and Sydney and Claire Nagahiro.
Services will be held graveside in Hawaii, sometime in the less COVID-burdened future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.